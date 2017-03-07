Dave Chappelle urges progressive policing in Ohio hometown

FILE - In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. Chappelle is urging progressive policing in his southwestern Ohio hometown, where questions have been raised about police tactics at a New Year’s Eve celebration. The comedian spoke at a meeting Monday in Yellow Springs, where he and other village residents listened to a review of police behavior. Residents have complained about the use of a police cruiser to disperse the crowd and police handling of stun guns that night. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press