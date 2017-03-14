Now Playing
Posted: March 14, 2017

Dave Franco and 'Mad Men' star Alison Brie get married

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Dave Franco, left, and Alison Brie attend a premiere of a movie at Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles. Franco's publicist has confirmed a People magazine report that the pair had wed. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Dave Franco and former "Mad Men" star Alison Brie have gotten married.

Franco's publicist has confirmed a People magazine report that the pair wed. No details were released on where or when the ceremony took place.

Franco and Brie announced their engagement in August 2015, after three years of dating.

The 31-year-old Franco is best known for his roles in the "Neighbors" and "21 Jump Street" films.

Brie is 34 and starred as Trudy Campbell on "Mad Men." She also played Annie Edison on "Community."

Franco and Brie appear together in "The Disaster Artist," which stars and is directed by Franco's older brother, James. It premiered over the weekend at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas.

