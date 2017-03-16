Demi Lovato on 5 years sober: 'It's been quite the journey'

FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Lovato celebrated five years of sobriety on March 15, 2017, with an Instagram post. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

The 24-year-old singer celebrated with an Instagram post on Wednesday. She writes that "it's been quite the journey," adding, "so many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession."

Lovato's personal struggles have been well-documented. In 2010, she left a tour with the Jonas Brothers and entered rehab for an eating disorder and self-mutilation. She has also said that she used drugs and alcohol to self -medicate.

Lovato says she has bipolar disorder and has been an advocate for mental health awareness.