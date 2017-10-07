Now Playing
Posted: October 08, 2017

Dempsey Challenge drawing to a conclusion in Maine

Actor Patrick Dempsey poses with Nina Houghton at the starting line of the Dempsey Challenge, a cancer fundraiser, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in Lewiston, Maine. Dempsey created the bike-and-run Dempsey Challenge to raise money for a cancer center created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was inspired by his mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014. (Andree Kehn/The Lewiston Sun-Journal via AP)


The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine —

The two-day cancer fundraiser created by actor Patrick Dempsey is drawing to a conclusion in Maine.

The forecast called for overcast skies and temperatures topping 70 for Sunday's cycling events.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star and Maine native created the bike-and-run Dempsey Challenge to raise money for a cancer center created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The Dempsey Center aims to improve the quality of life for those diagnosed with cancer. Dempsey tells the Sun Journal (http://bit.ly/2yy8kAD ) that he firmly believes in the services like yoga, acupuncture, massage and Reiki.

Dempsey says, "With all the technology and breakthroughs we've had, you can't beat the human touch."

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

