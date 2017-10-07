Dempsey Challenge drawing to a conclusion in Maine

Actor Patrick Dempsey poses with Nina Houghton at the starting line of the Dempsey Challenge, a cancer fundraiser, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in Lewiston, Maine. Dempsey created the bike-and-run Dempsey Challenge to raise money for a cancer center created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was inspired by his mother, Amanda, who died of cancer in 2014. (Andree Kehn/The Lewiston Sun-Journal via AP)

The Associated Press