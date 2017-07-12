Now Playing
Posted: July 12, 2017

Derek Jeter's sister is co-authoring a motivational book

FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, file photo, Derek Jeter's sister Sharlee Jeter, left, holds her son Jaden, as retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter watch a video about Jeter's storied career during an on-field pregame ceremony retiring Jeter's number 2 at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, that Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis were collaborating on "The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed." The book is scheduled for May 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

An upcoming book from Derek Jeter's imprint is co-written by someone close to the former Yankees shortstop: His sister Sharlee Jeter.

Jeter Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis were collaborating on "The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed." The book is scheduled for May 2018. Drawing upon the stories of athletes and entertainers, among others, "The Stuff" will "highlight 11 core elements" essential to success.

Sharlee Jeter is president of her brother's Turn 2 Foundation, which helps young people avoid drugs and alcohol. Davis is a physician, philanthropist and public speaker whose books include "Living and Dying in Brick City."

Derek Jeter and Simon & Schuster launched his imprint, which publishes for adults and young people, in 2013.

