Derek Jeter's sister is co-authoring a motivational book

FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, file photo, Derek Jeter's sister Sharlee Jeter, left, holds her son Jaden, as retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter watch a video about Jeter's storied career during an on-field pregame ceremony retiring Jeter's number 2 at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, that Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis were collaborating on “The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed.” The book is scheduled for May 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The Associated Press