4 detained in probe linked to film on Russian czar's affair

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, a woman holds an official poster of Russian film director Alexei Uchitel's film 'Matilda' at a news conference in Moscow, Russia. Russian police has detained four people suspected of an arson attack linked to a controversial movie about the Russian last czar’s love affair, it was announced on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. The movie, “Matilda”, which is set to be released in October, has sparked harsh criticism from hard-line nationalists and some Orthodox believers in Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file)

The Associated Press