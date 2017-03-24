Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 24, 2017

Did Selena Gomez Shade Ariana Grande!? (Video)

Comments

The internet seems to think that Selena Gomez threw shade at Ariana Grande! 

Selena is currently on the cover of Vogue magazine and her pop competition Ariana Grande is on the cover of Cosmo! 

There is a video going around showing a woman who looks JUST like Selena Gomez in a store… looking at a rack of magazines… 

Now this woman doesn’t show her face… but all you see is her taking all the Selena Vogue issues and covering up the Ariana Cosmo issues. 

LOL both fan bases went BANANAS on twitter yesterday… slamming each other back and forth.

I doubt it’s Selena. I mean hello she has better things to do then go to Barnes and Noble or whatever and shade Ariana.

But if it IS her, I think it’s kind of bad ass in the worst way possible!

~Miss Bryan

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation