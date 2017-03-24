Did Selena Gomez Shade Ariana Grande!? (Video)

The internet seems to think that Selena Gomez threw shade at Ariana Grande!

Selena is currently on the cover of Vogue magazine and her pop competition Ariana Grande is on the cover of Cosmo!

There is a video going around showing a woman who looks JUST like Selena Gomez in a store… looking at a rack of magazines…

Now this woman doesn’t show her face… but all you see is her taking all the Selena Vogue issues and covering up the Ariana Cosmo issues.

Selena Gomez covering a magazine stand with her new US Vogue magazine issue. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nVLvhUYVxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2017

LOL both fan bases went BANANAS on twitter yesterday… slamming each other back and forth.

@PopCrave She's covering Ariana's magazine cover. Imagine being this desperate... — Everyday (@AGDangerousWmn) March 22, 2017

I doubt it’s Selena. I mean hello she has better things to do then go to Barnes and Noble or whatever and shade Ariana.

But if it IS her, I think it’s kind of bad ass in the worst way possible!

~Miss Bryan

