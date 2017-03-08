Ed Sheeran admitted to Rolling Stone that he hooked up with some of Taylor Swift’s famous friends while on tour with Taylor in 2011.



He said, "Taylor's world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, 'How the f--k did that happen?'"

Who do you think he slept with? Selena Gomez? Taylor herself?

~Miss Bryan