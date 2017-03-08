Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

Did Ed Sheeran Hook Up With Selena Gomez? He Reveals Hooking Up With Taylor’s Squad “Was Easy”

Ed Sheeran admitted to Rolling Stone that he hooked up with some of Taylor Swift’s famous friends while on tour with Taylor in 2011.

He said"Taylor's world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, 'How the f--k did that happen?'"

Who do you think he slept with? Selena Gomez? Taylor herself?

~Miss Bryan

