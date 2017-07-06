Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2017

Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work

Pippo Zeffirelli, center, son of director Franco Zeffirelli, poses with Russian entrepreneur Mikhail Kusnirovich, and American investor Govind Friedland during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Pippo Zeffirelli, center, son of director Franco Zeffirelli, poses with Russian entrepreneur Mikhail Kusnirovich, and American investor Govind Friedland during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, second from left, speaks during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017. At left Philip Willan, Foreign Press Club's president, and at right Gianna Letta, honorary president of the Zeffirelli Foundation.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Russian entrepreneur Mikhail Kusnirovich speaks during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
American investor Govind Friedland speaks during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Gianna Letta, honorary president of the Zeffirelli Foundation, poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Cinematographer Daniele Nannuzzi, a long time director of photography with Italian movie director Franco Zeffirelli, poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Italian pop singer Claudio Baglioni poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Producer Urbano Barberini poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Giuseppe
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Director Franco Zeffirelli gets museum featuring life's work
Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini poses for portraits during the presentation of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, July 6, 2017.

The Associated Press

MILAN —

Director Franco Zeffirelli's art works and personal library have been moved from his Roman villa to his native Florence to fill a museum honoring his life's work.

The museum and performing arts center will display around 500 sketches of production sets that Zeffirelli made during his vast career, make available his 10,000-volume library and incorporate artistic activities.

His son, Pippo Zeffirelli, said at a presentation Thursday in Rome "the project was born from the maestro's desire to leave all his artistic treasures" intact and accessible. Zeffirelli was expected to attend, but his son said he was feeling unwell because of a heat wave.

The film, TV and opera director, who is 94, also will be honored at La Scala with a revival of his 1963 production of "Aida."

