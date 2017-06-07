Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

Director: Stacy Keach had a heart attack during Chicago play

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Stacy Keach arrives at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls says Keach suffered a heart attack during the May 30, 2017 opening night performance of "Pamplona" at the venue in Chicago. The entire run of the one-man play has since been canceled. Falls says the Goodman could re-stage "Pamplona" next year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP File)

The Associated Press

CHICAGO —

Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls says actor Stacy Keach suffered a heart attack during the opening night of a play at the venue in Chicago.

Goodman officials say the 76-year-old Keach is to be released from a Chicago-area hospital on Wednesday. The May 30 performance of "Pamplona," with Keach starring as Ernest Hemingway, was canceled halfway through when the actor appeared unwell. The entire run of the one-man play has since been canceled.

Falls, who directed "Pamplona," says he visited Keach on Tuesday and found him in good spirits. He says Keach was sitting up and studying the script and asked "'when are we rescheduling?'"

Falls says the Goodman could re-stage "Pamplona" next year.

Keach is best known for playing the private eye "Mike Hammer" in several TV series.

