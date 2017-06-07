Director: Stacy Keach had a heart attack during Chicago play

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Stacy Keach arrives at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls says Keach suffered a heart attack during the May 30, 2017 opening night performance of "Pamplona" at the venue in Chicago. The entire run of the one-man play has since been canceled. Falls says the Goodman could re-stage "Pamplona" next year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP File)

The Associated Press