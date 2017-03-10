Dirty @ 30 - JT Disses Adele & Did Drake Propose To J Lo!? 

Jennifer Lopez appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, where it might have slipped why she broke it off with Drake! She was on the show to promote her second season of Shades of Blue with her co star Ray Liotta.

That's Andy Cohen brought out his questioning game called Plead The Fifth. Now take a listen to THIS question:

LOL so did Drake propose to J Lo? She says no, and eventually Pleaded the Fifth to it, so she could avoid it all together. Which hey... she's dating A Rod now! Stop bringing up the old stuff, right?

Well in the interview Andy also asked if she's ever made a sex tape and she totally squirmed in her seat!

HMMM who do you think she'd make one with!?

Someone who I hope would make a tape is Justin Timberlake (#SorryNotSorry). He dropped a diss at Adele on Twitter yesterday, but he did it without mentioning her name!

OK so JT showed some love to Calvin Harris' new song SLIDE which features Frank Ocean. He tweeted

That Calvin Harris/Frank Ocean/Migos tho........ 🔥🔥🔥 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017

While I'm at it... Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE.#NotFakeNews — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 9, 2017

But to settle the record straight, Frank wasn't even in the running FOR Album of the Year, so he just needs to sit down.

But one good thing that came out of this? He responded to a fan saying that they are sick of listening to his last album which came out three years ago and they need something new. He said?

SO new JT coming soon! And hopefully that tape as well!

~Miss Bryan