Ed Sheeran is going to be a character in one of the biggest TV shows of all time!

Yesterday he tweeted out that "the cat is out of the bag", in reference to a story that he will guest star in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

guess the cats out the bag... https://t.co/9GCDUp9HPN — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 12, 2017

Little did he know... we already reported that LAST year!

But like all good things... we have to wait for confirmation, right?

Turns out the show's creators said they were trying to get Ed on the show for years, but his schedule was too difficult to tie him down.

No word on what his character will be or do... but I can guarantee you, he'll have the accent DOWN!

Now someone who hasn't stuck around.. Nick Cannon. After 7 years of hosting the biggest show of the Summer, two weeks ago he announced he's quit America's Got Talent

... but they officially found their NEW host

And I have to say... SHE is going to slay this job.

She's none other than Tyra Banks! YES!

Girl just finished her long time gig on America's TOP model, so you KNOW she's going to bring it with on AGT

Bye Bye Nick - it's time for a girl to take that role!

~Miss Bryan