Drake better be sitting down for this one! According to my sources, J Lo sees a future with A Rod!

Now… we know J Lo has had a string of MANY relationships, so you would THINK she knows what she wants in a guy by now, right?

Well… let’s do a little comparison. Both A Rod and J Lo are Latino superstars, they’re both from New York, they both have kids and they both are pretty much legends in their field, right?

SOOO that is a major A+ to J Lo.

But what REALLY put A Rod on the map for JLo? He swooped in RIGHT after things cooled off with Drake. He came to one of her Vegas shows, went backstage, they exchanged numbers. He then sent her a bunch of texts and a BUTTload of flowers and BOOM… J Lo likes the old school smooth guys I guess!

Honestly, I just want this one to work out. She’s starting to run out of guys, you know?

Adele doesn’t have an issue with that, but she DOES have an issue with social media. It’s been reported, that Adele loves to tweet while drunk, she her label has taken away her Twitter privileges.

BUT what was revealed by Adele to her fans is that she actually has a secret account that even her label doesn’t know about!

So… what do you think the username is?

Laz says: @realDonaldTrump

~Miss Bryan