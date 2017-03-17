DirtyAt30 - J Lo Meets ARod’s Sister & Drake Drunk Texts Jenny!

Jennifer Lopez and A Rod are moving SO fast in their relationship. On Friday, she met his SISTER, even posting up a pic of them together on IG. A Rod’s sister used the caption SISTERS IN LAW.

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

So not only are they vacationing together, working out together, but they are meeting the family!?

Oh and there is one more thing they are doing together… J Lo is spending time with A Rod at his job!

He’s retired from baseball but he’s been lending a hand to the Yankees as a special instructor. And J Lo was there on Saturday.

If there is such a thing as moving too fast in a relationship, then DAMN they are owning it!

___

Drake dropped a new album called “More Life” over the weekend and on the first track he admitted to sending drunk texts to JLo!

The song is called Free Smoke and the lyrics go: “I drunk text J Lo. Old number so I bounce back yo”

Ouch. So he’s making it clear that she moved the hell on…

Which has to suck to a degree. I mean considering she seemed like she was all about Drake, and now it seems she’s all about A Rod.

Just how th game works!

~Miss Bryan

