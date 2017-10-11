Now Playing
Posted: October 13, 2017

#DirtyAt30 - Is Taylor Swift Pregnant!? Video Proof!

Comments

By Bryan Carstensen

Yes the headline pretty much says it all! Taylor Swift has been hiding from the public for what SEEMS like EVER, which is rare for her, especially when it comes to promoting new music.

But it APPEARS in a new Instagram video that the reason could be because she’s hiding a pregnancy!

Tay Tay made a surprise visit to a fan’s house, now fans are speculating by the angle and the bump in her outfit, that Miss Swift is pregnant!

What do YOU think? Watch and debate in the comments:

Also - if she IS pregnant, who do you think the baby daddy is!?

~Miss Bryan/#DJLMS

