DirtyAt30 - “The Matrix” Is Getting a Reboot (Details)

WARNER BROS. is reportedly developing a reboot of The Matrix and said to be looking with “potential interest” at Michael B. Jordan.



The reboot’s treatment will reportedly be handled by Zak Penn, the co-writer of X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and the story for The Avengers.



The original 1999 film stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, a computer hacker who gets dragged into a war against a race of machines, who actually control reality.



It premiered to rave reviews and grossed over $460 million at the worldwide box office, and is now considered one of the most influential action movies of all time, being the highest rated R-movie of all time.

~Miss Bryan