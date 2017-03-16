Sign in with your existing account
#DirtyAt30 - “The Matrix” Is Getting a Reboot (Details)
WARNER BROS. is
reportedly developing a reboot of The Matrix and said to be looking with “potential interest” at Michael B. Jordan.
The reboot’s treatment will reportedly be handled by Zak Penn, the co-writer of X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and the story for The Avengers.
The original 1999 film stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, a computer hacker who gets dragged into a war against a race of machines, who actually control reality.
It premiered to rave reviews and grossed over $460 million at the worldwide box office, and is now considered one of the most influential action movies of all time, being the highest rated R-movie of all time.
What do you think about this decision? Sound off in the comments below!
~ Miss Bryan
