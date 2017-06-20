Dishin’ The Dirt: Bey & Jay’s Twins Born Premature

By @KimmyB973

Despite that big beautiful baby bump Beyonce has been rockin’ for the past few months, it seems that her second pregnancy didn’t make it full term! Apparently, Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins were born a little premature on Monday June 12th and are now "under the lights" to normalize. The babies had to remain in the hospital due to a "minor issue" which our sources say is jaundice. Jaundice can leave the skin looking yellow due to elevated levels of bilirubin in the blood stream and the lights are used to lower bilirubin helping to clear up the condition.

Good news is, jaundice is pretty common among premies and in most cases not dangerous, but we’re definitely sending prayers and positive vibes to the entire Carter family!!!

Credit to TMZ