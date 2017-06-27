Sign in with your existing account
Dishin’ The Dirt: Bieber Says Drake is “The BEST of Our Generation”!
@JustinBieber
By
@KimmyB973
Last night
#Drake hosted the #NBA Awards & apparently #JustinBieber thought his Canadian brother did such an outstanding job he decided to post this on his IG!!! That's right the Bieber called Drake the "BEST OF OUR GENERATION", which shocked the crap outta me 'cuz let's be honest...Justin doesn't really dish out praise like that...unless he's dishing it about himself!!! That said, I want to know...Do we agree with the Biebs?!?
Is Drizzy really the BEST Entertainer of His Generation, and if NOT then Who?
Would Love to Hear Your Opinions Luvies!!! You can weigh-in on
IG and/or Facebook Now!!!
Credit
Billboard
