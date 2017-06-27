Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 27, 2017

Dishin’ The Dirt: Bieber Says Drake is “The BEST of Our Generation”!

Comments
@JustinBieber

By @KimmyB973

Last night #Drake hosted the #NBA Awards & apparently #JustinBieber thought his Canadian brother did such an outstanding job he decided to post this on his IG!!! That's right the Bieber called Drake the "BEST OF OUR GENERATION", which shocked the crap outta me 'cuz let's be honest...Justin doesn't really dish out praise like that...unless he's dishing it about himself!!! That said, I want to know...Do we agree with the Biebs?!?

Is Drizzy really the BEST Entertainer of His Generation, and if NOT then Who?

Would Love to Hear Your Opinions Luvies!!!  You can weigh-in on IG and/or Facebook Now!!!

Credit Billboard 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation