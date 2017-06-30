By @KimmyB973

Looks like DJ & Super Producer #CalvinHarris is finally owning up to the fact that he acted like a bit of an a** last year when he went off on ex girlfriend #TaylorSwift! In fact, in a recent interview with #GQ Magazine he said it was "the completely WRONG instinct"!

Apparently he was all the way in his feelings when Taylor and her team let it be known that she had helped co-write his Smash "This Is What You Came For" feat Rihanna. He said, "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled...Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure". Of course he's talking about this tweet...

...where he basically called TayTay a bored mean girl who was looking for a "New Katy Perry" to tear down! He also speaks on how hard it was to have something so private play out so publicly saying "For both of us it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterwards...It took me a minute to realize that none of it matters!"

At the end of the day, break ups are never easy never mind when millions of people feel they have the right togive their opinion on what happened, but I think he def went for the "twitter-kill" when he fired off and something tells me it’s ‘cuz he was a little more hurt by Americas Sweetheart than he wants to let on!!!

Credit E News!