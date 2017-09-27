Dishin’ the Dirt: Jon Snow is Engaged to Ygritte #IRL!!!

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: September 27, 2017
Dishin’ the Dirt: Jon Snow is Engaged to Ygritte #IRL!!!
By
Kim Bell
Awwww, Congrats to
#JonSnow and #Ygritte on their ENGAGEMENT... #IRL!!!
Seriously tho, Congrats to Kit Harrington and longtime girlfriend Rose Leslie on their engagement! The two really did meet on the set of the hit #HBO show
Game of Thrones back in 2012 and while their characters were falling in love on screen, obviously the sparks were flying off of it too!
Also, the couple announced their upcoming “nuptials” in a very “proper” manner, posting it in
The Times of London newspaper...how official!
Here’s to hoping things end better for these two “in real life” then they did on the show (if you’re a GOT fan you feel me) and I wonder if will be a Winter Wedding...after all
Winter is Coming you know!!!
XoXo,
KimmyB
Credit Page Six
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself