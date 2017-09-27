Dishin’ the Dirt: Jon Snow is Engaged to Ygritte #IRL!!!

By Kim Bell

Awwww, Congrats to #JonSnow and #Ygritte on their ENGAGEMENT... #IRL!!!

Seriously tho, Congrats to Kit Harrington and longtime girlfriend Rose Leslie on their engagement! The two really did meet on the set of the hit #HBO show Game of Thrones back in 2012 and while their characters were falling in love on screen, obviously the sparks were flying off of it too!

Also, the couple announced their upcoming “nuptials” in a very “proper” manner, posting it in The Times of London newspaper...how official!

Here’s to hoping things end better for these two “in real life” then they did on the show (if you’re a GOT fan you feel me) and I wonder if will be a Winter Wedding...after all Winter is Coming you know!!!

XoXo,

KimmyB

Credit Page Six