Dishin’ The Dirt: Kim K’s New Beauty Line Makes $14mil in 3 Hours

By @KimmyB973

Looks like our girl Kim Kardashian has still got the MIDAS touch!!! She launched her KKW Beauty Line today with Highlighter & Contour kits priced at $48 and Completely “Sold Out” in about 3hrs...to the tune of $14.4 million dollars!!! Clearly, she’s the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan for a reason, making $45million last year alone, and if she keeps going with the make-up, apps, and digital games, I think its pretty safe will probably make more than that in 2017!

Love Her or Hate Her there's no denying the girl knows how to make $$$!!! Now, what I really wanna know is how Kylie feels about Kimmy Cakes aka Big Sis movin' in on her makeup territory?!?!

