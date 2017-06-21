Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 21, 2017

Dishin’ The Dirt: Kim K’s New Beauty Line Makes $14mil in 3 Hours

Comments
@KKWBeauty @KimKardashian

By @KimmyB973

Looks like our girl Kim Kardashian has still got the MIDAS touch!!! She launched her KKW Beauty Line today with Highlighter & Contour kits priced at $48 and Completely “Sold Out”  in about 3hrs...to the tune of $14.4 million dollars!!!  Clearly, she’s the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan for a reason,  making $45million last year alone, and if she keeps going with the make-up, apps, and digital games, I think its pretty safe will probably make more than that in 2017!

Love Her or Hate Her there's no denying the girl knows how to make $$$!!! Now, what I really wanna know is how Kylie feels about Kimmy Cakes aka Big Sis movin' in on her makeup territory?!?!  

You can read more on Kim’s Latest Venture HERE!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation