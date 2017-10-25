Now Playing
Posted: October 25, 2017

Dishin’ the Dirt: Normani Kordei is Using Her Platform for More Than Making Music...and We Love It!!!

Getty Images

By Kim Bell

Crazy props to Kode Magazine for spotlighting Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and her activism efforts!  As a member of arguably the biggest “girl-group” in the world right now, Normani has a massive platform, which she  continues to use as a means of talking about issues that both she and her fans  passionately believe in! 

It’s not easy to buck the system and many artists and celebs shy away from the “hot-button” issues like racism, sexism, violence, and climate change, but Normani is part of a growing group of Strong and Emboldened artists that are embracing the opportunity to speak up...despite the challenges and criticisms!

PS...She’s also SLAYING this cover of KODE Magazine! Keep changing the game Girl...one tweet, gram, post at a time ‘cuz we’re with YOU!!!

Check out the FULL Article Here!

Bless,

KimmyB

