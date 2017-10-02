By Kim Bell

The #OaklandRaiders Organization, which will soon be calling #Vegas home has donated $50K to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, a GoFundMe page that was set up by Clarke County Commission Chair #SteveSisolak!

Sisolak Said, “We are raising funds to assist the victim's of the tragic Las Vegas shooting...Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting."

The #Raiders organization released a statement saying, “The Heart If Raider Nation goes out to Laz Vegas”...I think we can ALL 2nd that!

Sending All Our Love and Positivity to #LasVegas!!!

