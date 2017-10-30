Dishin’ The Dirt: Selena Gomez Splits with The Weeknd!!!

TMZ

By Kim Bell

I Definitely think we ALL “felt” this one comin’...

After a week full of #Jelena sightings and a Sunday of #EatPrayHang Time, its official! Our sources are telling us that Selena and The Weeknd have recently called it quits! Again, it’s not really all that surprising considering the amount of time Selena has been spending with Justin Bieber in the last week!

Now, our sources were initially reporting that Abel knew that Selena was kickin’ it with The Biebs and was “cool” with the situation, which now makes complete sense...especially if they were already split up or on the verge of spliting!

Anyway, whatever the circumstances were that led up to this, we hope Selena knows what she’s doing ‘cuz as much as we LOVE us some #Jelena, her and Justin have a very long and very rocky history! So, if they are hangin’ out I hope they take it slow...

But like the song says, “The Heart Wants What It Wants”.

Bless,

KimmyB