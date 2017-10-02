Dishin’ the Dirt: A SPEIDI BABY IS BORN!!!

@heidipratt

By Kim Bell

Its Official! There’s a new addition to the #SPEIDI houshold! That’s right, Heidi Montag (Pratt) and Spencer Pratt, the worlds most love-to-hate-em couple, has welcomed their first child, Gunner Stone, into the world! Gunner weighs 6 lbs and 12 ounces and has blonde hair and blue eyes (duh)!!!

Heidi joins her former Hills co-stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad, who both recently gave birth to their respective first kids, however I doubt they sent baby-gifts!

Anyway, I for one say CONGRATS and Baby Gunner does sound adorbs, but lets hope he doesn’t take after his daddy in the personality department ‘cuz the world only needs ONE Spencer...#IJS!!! Get more deets on Heidi’s pregnancy and Spencer’s initial reaction Here!

xoxo,

KimmyB