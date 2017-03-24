Disney CEO: 'Last Jedi' not changed due to Fisher's death

FILE - This April 7, 2011, file photo, shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. Disney CEO Bob Iger said on March 23, 2017, that Fisher's performance as Princess Leia in "The Last Jedi" remains unchanged. Fisher completed filming her role as Princess Leia in “The Last Jedi” before her death following a heart attack in December. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, poses in a conference room before speaking to members of the media about bringing NFL football back to the Los Angeles area, in Burbank, Calif. On Thursday, March 23, 2017, The Walt Disney Co. announced that Iger is getting a one-year contract extension, to July 2, 2019. View Larger FILE - In this Thursday, June 16, 2016, file photo, Disney CEO Bob Iger poses for selfies with visitors on the opening day of the Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. On Thursday, March 23, 2017, The Walt Disney Co. announced that Iger is getting a one-year contract extension, to July 2, 2019.

The Associated Press