Posted: September 20, 2017
Does Justin Bieber Have a New Song And Sound!? Check It!
By
Bryan Carstensen
Justin Bieber is ready to drop MORE NEW music!!!
The singer canceled his tour to take a chill out, but just yesterday (Sept 19th) he teased that maybe his level of CHILL is in the form of a new sound.
He shared on his INSTA story, a quick clip of what looks like a producer in the studio.. and in the background you hear Bieber singing on a SEXY new song:
Sound like a bop!? I think so! No word on the name or if and when it’ll be released… but I can tell you that the INSTA vid is now deleted… soo…. We shall see!
