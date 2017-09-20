Does Justin Bieber Have a New Song And Sound!? Check It!

By Bryan Carstensen

Justin Bieber is ready to drop MORE NEW music!!!

The singer canceled his tour to take a chill out, but just yesterday (Sept 19th) he teased that maybe his level of CHILL is in the form of a new sound.

He shared on his INSTA story, a quick clip of what looks like a producer in the studio.. and in the background you hear Bieber singing on a SEXY new song:

No hay nada mas que me altere y alarme que ver a este hombre en el estudio, por favor no que corre mucho y yo aun no me he recuperado pic.twitter.com/qAi6bKDyTK — me llamo ANABEL. (@graceforjustin) September 19, 2017

Sound like a bop!? I think so! No word on the name or if and when it’ll be released… but I can tell you that the INSTA vid is now deleted… soo…. We shall see!