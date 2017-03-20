Donors urged to guard heritage threatened by war, extremism

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 file photo, a stone tablet with cuneiform writing in the foreground as UNESCO's Iraq representative Louise Haxthausen documents the damage wreaked by the Islamic State group at the ancient site of Nimrud, Iraq. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors who gathered Monday March 20, 2017, to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, restorer Antonio Iaccarino Idelson shows a computer-rendered, 3D print-generated replica of a missing part of a limestone male bust, dated between the 2nd and the 3rd century A.D. that was damaged during the Islamic State occupation of the Syrian city of Palmyra, in Rome. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors who gathered on Monday March 20, 201, to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State group militants. View Larger In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo, Iraqi federal police inspect the inside of Mosul's heavily damaged museum in western Mosul, Iraq. View Larger In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo, an Iraqi federal policeman inspects the inside of Mosul's heavily damaged museum, in western Mosul, Iraq.

The Associated Press