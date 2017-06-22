’Downton Abbey’ the movie in the works, production to start next year

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

“Downton Abbey” the movie is in the works, with production scheduled to begin next year.

The popular, award-winning PBS television drama, which ended in 2015, focused on the lives of an aristocratic British family, the Granthams, and their family of servants.

The historical TV series, starring Dame Maggie Smith and Elizabeth McGovern, among others, was written by Julian Fellowes, and he’s also working on the movie script, too, according to The Associated Press.

The much anticipated #DowntonAbbey movie project is set to head into production next year. https://t.co/5EZ9KdpS66 pic.twitter.com/wPSBMW6kTL — Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2017

“We are working on getting the script right, and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the (cast) together, because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year,” NBCUniversal International Studios president Michael Edlestein said.

Edlestein also said he hopes to reassemble the critically acclaimed cast for the film, but cast members at an “Downton Abbey” exhibition in Singapore were not aware of production plans for the upcoming movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.