Posted: March 27, 2017

Drake's new CD 'More Life' breaks a new streaming record

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake's new album "More Life" has broken the U.S. record for the number of streams from a single album in one week. The rapper's 22-track album recorded 385 million streams across all platforms. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake's new album “More Life” has broken the U.S. record for the number of streams from a single album in one week. The rapper’s 22-track album recorded 385 million streams across all platforms. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Drake, who was the most streamed act on Spotify last year, has started 2017 strong — his new album, "More Life," has broken the U.S. record for the number of online streams from a single album in one week.

The rapper's 22-track album recorded 385 million streams across all platforms in its first week, beating the previous record holder — Drake. His 2016 album, "Views," had owned the title with 245 million streams until "More Life" showed up on March 18, according to Nielsen Music.

"More Life" is Drake's seventh consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It had competition from new albums by Ed Sheeran, Rick Ross and the soundtrack for "Beauty and the Beast."

There are no comments yet.

 
 
 

