Posted: June 15, 2017

Dr. Dre pledges $10M for Compton High performing arts center

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Dr. Dre attends the WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at MoMA in New York. Dr. Dre is pledging $10 million toward the construction of a performing arts center at Compton High School. The Compton Unified School District said Thursday, June 15, 2017, that the producer will help raise additional funds for the new facility, which is expected to break ground in 2020. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

COMPTON, Calif. —

Dr. Dre is pledging $10 million toward the construction of a performing arts center at Compton High School.

The Compton Unified School District said Thursday that the rapper-producer will help raise additional funds for the new facility, which is expected to break ground in 2020.

The Compton native said in a statement that his goal is to "provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve."

The performing arts center will feature digital production equipment and a 1,200-seat theater.

Dre is an original member of N.W.A who released his debut solo album, "The Chronic," in 1992. He's also the co-founder of Beats Electronics, which Apple acquired in 2014 for more than $3 billion.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
 

