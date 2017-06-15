Dr. Dre pledges $10M for Compton High performing arts center

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Dr. Dre attends the WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at MoMA in New York. Dr. Dre is pledging $10 million toward the construction of a performing arts center at Compton High School. The Compton Unified School District said Thursday, June 15, 2017, that the producer will help raise additional funds for the new facility, which is expected to break ground in 2020. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press