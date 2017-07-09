Now Playing
Posted: July 10, 2017

'DWTS' judge Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich tie the knot in Idaho wedding

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Actress/dancer Julianne Hough and hockey player Brooks Laich attend the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Actress/dancer Julianne Hough and hockey player Brooks Laich attend the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho —

Julianne Hough is officially a Mrs.!

According to People, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge wed her hockey-playing fiancé, Brooks Laich, in a romantic ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in front of 200 guests, including Hough’s brother Derek Hough, Nina Dobrev, “DWTS” pro Mark Ballas and actor Aaron Paul.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” the bride told the publication. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

The couple wed in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by roses and tulips, wild grass and boxes of blooms.

“It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors,” Laich said. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”

Derek Hough served as a groomsman, and the couple’s two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels served as ring bearers. The reception was also held outdoors, and guests dined on smoked Columbia River steelhead with apple slaw and ginger glaze charcoal braised shortribs. Dessert included strawberry rhubarb crisp with sour cream whipped topping.

At the end of the lavish bash, guests enjoyed a fireworks display.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

