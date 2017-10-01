Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 01, 2017

'It' edges out Tom Cruise's 'American Made' to take No. 1

Comments
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Barry Seal in a scene from,
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Barry Seal in a scene from, "American Made." (David James/Universal Pictures via AP)

Related

View Larger
'It' edges out Tom Cruise's 'American Made' to take No. 1
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from 'It.'
View Larger
'It' edges out Tom Cruise's 'American Made' to take No. 1
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taron Egerton in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle.'

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES —

After dipping to No. 2 last weekend, "It" has regained control of the North American box office in its fourth weekend in theaters. The movie beat out the new Tom Cruise film "American Made."

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Stephen King adaptation took the top spot at the box office with $17.3 million.

"It" edged out last weekend's box office champ, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and newcomer "American Made," which essentially tied for second with $17 million apiece.

While "American Made" is earning Cruise strong praise for his portrayal of the real life TWA pilot turned drug smuggler and CIA operative, it's also a somewhat lukewarm debut for the star.

The "Flatliners" remake also opened this weekend to little fanfare and tiny earnings with $6.7 million.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation