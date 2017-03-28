Now Playing
Posted: March 28, 2017

Elton John to help develop animated 'Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Drew Lawrence, left, and Joey Paur film a segment for their web show
Drew Lawrence, left, and Joey Paur film a segment for their web show "Geek Tyrant" in front of an advertisement for the upcoming film "Wonder Woman" during CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS —

Elton John is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to develop an animated adaptation of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

STX Entertainment chairman Adam Fogelson announced the project Tuesday at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors.

The musical, which Rice and Webber created in the late 1960s, is based on the "coat of many colors" story from the Book of Genesis.

The studio also announced a new animated project from Eddie Murphy about a bull named Bo who wants to be a rodeo clown.

