Eminem gives Flint seniors graduation presents

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eminem had a surprise for recent high school graduates in Flint, Michigan.

The rapper gave every graduate from Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy a new set of Beats By Dre headphones, Vibe reported.

Eminem announced the surprise prior to the diploma handout via a prerecorded audio clip.

The students were then given their diploma and then the headphones.

The headphones were actually given by Eminem’s charity, the Marshall Mathers Foundation. Last year he helped the Kids in Need Foundation to give schools in the Flint area more than 5,000 school supplies, Vibe reported.

