Posted: June 08, 2017

Eminem gives Flint seniors graduation presents

Eminem performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Eminem performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FLINT, Mich. —

Eminem had a surprise for recent high school graduates in Flint, Michigan.

The rapper gave every graduate from Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy a new set of Beats By Dre headphones, Vibe reported.

Eminem announced the surprise prior to the diploma handout via a prerecorded audio clip.

The students were then given their diploma and then the headphones.

The headphones were actually given by Eminem’s charity, the Marshall Mathers Foundation. Last year he helped the Kids in Need Foundation to give schools in the Flint area more than 5,000 school supplies, Vibe reported.

