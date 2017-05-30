Now Playing
Posted: May 30, 2017

Eminem, Justin Timberlake help raise over $2 million for Manchester explosion

Justin Timberlake and Eminem helped raise millions of dollars for Manchester bombing victims.
Frazer Harrison /Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Eminem helped raise millions of dollars for Manchester bombing victims.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Musicians Eminem and Justin Timberlake are using their platforms to help the victims of the Manchester Arena explosion.

On May 22, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb that killed 22 people and injured dozens as they were exiting singer Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K.

Vibe reported that both Timberlake and Eminem shared links on their Twitter pages directing followers to donate to the British Red Cross to assist with relief efforts.

The JustGiving profile created by the Manchester Evening News has raised more than 1,900,000 pounds, or more than $2 million, within two days of creating the page.

On Tuesday, Grande announced through her publicist that Coldplay, Pharrell, Katy Perry and others would be joining her for a concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground to benefit victims of the attack.

