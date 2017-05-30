Frazer Harrison /Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Eminem helped raise millions of dollars for Manchester bombing victims.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Musicians Eminem and Justin Timberlake are using their platforms to help the victims of the Manchester Arena explosion.

>> Read more trending news

On May 22, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb that killed 22 people and injured dozens as they were exiting singer Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K.

Related: Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Pharell and others join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert

Vibe reported that both Timberlake and Eminem shared links on their Twitter pages directing followers to donate to the British Red Cross to assist with relief efforts.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

The JustGiving profile created by the Manchester Evening News has raised more than 1,900,000 pounds, or more than $2 million, within two days of creating the page.

On Tuesday, Grande announced through her publicist that Coldplay, Pharrell, Katy Perry and others would be joining her for a concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground to benefit victims of the attack.