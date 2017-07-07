Emma Stone says male co-stars have helped her get equal pay

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, actress Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Stone says that male co-stars have taken pay cuts to ensure she received equal pay on films. Speaking to tennis great Billie Jean King in an interview published Thursday, July 6, in Out Magazine, Stone said the gesture to match has impacted what she’s able to ask for in the future. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press