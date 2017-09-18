Emmy audience adores Parton, Fonda and Tomlin Emmy reunion

Lily Tomlin, from left, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for 'Big Little Lies' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

The first standing ovation of the 69th annual Emmy Awards went not to a winner but to a trio of presenters — Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The audience erupted in sustained cheers of adulation as the three actresses strolled on stage Sunday to the theme music of their 1980 hit movie "9 to 5."

The cheers continued when Fonda declared that in 1980 the women refused "to be controlled by a racist, egotistical bigot." Tomlin quickly added, "In 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying hypocritical bigot." Parton, in the middle of the trio, was silent during that exchange, but raised her eyebrows.

But Parton had the last laugh when she said she was hoping to get a "Grace & Frankie" vibrator in her swag bag. After their appearance, the official Twitter account for "Grace & Frankie" tweeted a picture of a vibrator at Parton, saying "We got you."

"That was pretty cool," said Alexander Skarsgard as he accepted the Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series, from the trio.

After their appearance, Twitter lit up with GIFs of the three actresses. Even the official Netflix account got in the act, tweeting "Dolly. Parton. #GOAT #Goodvibrations #Retflix"