Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 16, 2017

Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood

Comments
Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Viola Davis arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Madeline Brewer arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Lea Michele arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Julianne Hough arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Alexander Skarsgard arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Felicity Huffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Felicity Huffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Kiernan Shipka arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Jennifer Nettles arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Claire Foy arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Actor John Turturro poses at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Actor Courtney B. Vance, left, and his wife, actress Angela Bassett, pose together at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Actor Sterling K. Brown, left, poses with his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Matt Smith, left, and Claire Foy, cast members in the Netflix series 'The Crown,' pose together at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

AP Entertainment Writer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. —

Dolly Parton says she's excited to be in the Hollywood mix on Emmy Awards weekend.

The 71-year-old entertainer was among the stars making the pre-show party rounds Friday with a stop at Variety and Women in Film's gathering at Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

"All the parties, seeing all the stars... I still get a kick out of it," Parton said. "I'm a country girl."

Wearing a skin-tight black rhinestone-studded dress, Parton said she's also excited about her gown and wig for Sunday's show. She's up for an Emmy in the TV movie category for "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love."

Parton's weekend was not all about fancy parties, though. She said she spent some time in the kitchen earlier Friday.

"Well, I made some sausage and biscuits for my trip home on the bus after the shows are over. And I made some chicken and dumplings, a few little groceries that I put together," she said. "See, I travel in my tour bus and I always cook my own food. So that was not very glamorous, but it was good."

There's no word on whether Parton indulged in the snacks served at the party, which included mini empanadas and cheese-filled roasted figs. Viola Davis partook in the ice cream sundae bar, topping her scoop with frosted animal cookies.

Meanwhile, stars packed the restaurant's patio. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade chatted with friends, "The Handmaid's Tale" star Samira Wiley held hands with her wife, and Kate Flannery hugged William H. Macy as he and Felicity Huffman made their way through the crowd.

Other guests included Sarah Hyland, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lea Michele, Judith Light, Claire Foy and Brian Tyree Henry.

The television academy also held a party Friday night for acting nominees, where John Turturro, Angela Bassett and Laverne Cox were among the guests.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen at www.twitter.com/APSandy .

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation