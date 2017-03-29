Now Playing
Posted: March 29, 2017

Emmy Rossum thanks LAPD amid $150K burglary report

FILE - In this April 27, 2016, file photo, Emmy Rossum attends the LA Premiere of
FILE - In this April 27, 2016, file photo, Emmy Rossum attends the LA Premiere of "Keanu" held at ArcLight Cinerama Dome Theater in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported on March 28, 2017, that $150,000 in jewelry was taken from Rossum's home in a burglary. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Actress Emmy Rossum is thanking Los Angeles police amid reports of a jewelry heist at her home.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2o6Oqar ) $150,000 worth of jewelry and other items were taken during a break-in at Rossum's home last week.

The LAPD confirmed to The Associated Press the amount and a timeframe of the burglary taking place between Wednesday and Friday of last week at a home in the city's Beverly Park section, but wouldn't say if Rossum was the victim.

The 30-year-old star of Showtime's "Shameless" tweeted Tuesday : "Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication."

Rossum's publicist didn't immediately return a request for comment.

