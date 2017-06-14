Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2017

Erendira Wallenda plans helicopter stunt over Niagara Falls

Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda and her husband Nik Wallenda describe Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls, at a news conference Wed., June 14, 2017 at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The stunt is planned for Thursday, June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda smiles as she and her daredevil husband Nik Wallenda describe Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls, at a news conference Wed., June 14, 2017 at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The stunt is planned for Thursday, June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.
Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda and her husband Nik Wallenda attend a a news conference where they described Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls, Wed., June 14, 2017 at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The stunt is planned for Thursday, June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.

The Associated Press

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. —

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Thursday morning's performance comes on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.

Plans call for Erendira (AR'-en-deer-uh) Wallenda to be tethered by her waist as she performs a series of maneuvers on a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet (91 meters) above the water. At one point she'll hang from her toes. At another, her teeth.

The Wallendas say the stunt will break a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet (76 meters) above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The Niagara County Legislature set aside $35,000 for the act last month.

