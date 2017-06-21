Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

Erin Andrews marries former NHL player Jarret Stoll in Montana

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Jarret Stoll and Erin Andrews attend An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Jarret Stoll and Erin Andrews attend An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Erin Andrews is a married woman!

The “Dancing With the Stars” co-host wed her hockey player fiancé in an intimate ceremony in Montana surrounded by close friends and family on Saturday, according to People.

>> Check out an Instagram post from the wedding here

Just days before the ceremony, Andrews took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of the sunset.

“Stop,” she captioned the image.

>> See the photo here

Stop

A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on

The couple started dating in 2012, and Stoll proposed over the holidays at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33.

Andrews described the romantic proposal during an interview with “Good Morning America.”

>> Read more trending news

“We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child,” she gushed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Perfect #LCR

A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on

