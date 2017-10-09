Now Playing
Posted: October 09, 2017

ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules

FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media. Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a
FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media. Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist." On Monday, oct. 9, 2017, Hill targeted Jerry Jones, after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem and an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media. Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a 'white supremacist.' On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, Hill targeted Jerry Jones, after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.
ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waits outside the West Wing of the White House for the arrival of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, in Washington. ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media. Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a 'white supremacist.' On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, Hill targeted Jerry Jones, after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

The Associated Press

BRISTOL, Conn. —

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist."

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team's advertisers and not buy the team's merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.

