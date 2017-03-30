Now Playing
Posted: March 30, 2017

Evil Elsa? 'Frozen' producer reveals film's original ending

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014, file photo, Disney Frozen Feature Fashion Dolls are displayed at the Mattel booth, Friday, at the American International Toy Fair in New York. "Frozen" prodcer Peter Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly for a story published online March 29, 2017, that the original version of the film was more in line with the Hans Christian Andersen tale on which it’s based. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Associated Press

"Frozen" producer Peter Del Vecho tells Entertainment Weekly the original version of the film was more in line with the Hans Christian Andersen tale on which it's based. Del Vecho says princess sisters Anna and Elsa weren't related in early scripts. He says "Elsa was a self-proclaimed Snow Queen, but she was a villain and pure evil."

The drafts included a finale with Elsa using her powers to save the kingdom, but Del Vecho says the character's evilness gave them "no emotional connection" to her. The filmmakers finally got things right after reworking the script.

A sequel to the film is in production.

