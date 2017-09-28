AP Exclusive: Chicago nanny no accidental photographer

This 1957 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection a woman in a party dress walking towards a car in Miami. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950. (Vivian Maier/Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP)
This 1950s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows Maier in a self-portrait as she looks into a storefront wearing a hat in New York. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1933 photo provided by Sylvain Jaussaud, shows Vivian Maier at around age 7 with her mother in Haute-Alpes, France, where she spent much of her childhood. New research about Vivian Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This circa 1950 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier shows one of the first photographs Maier took as she began to teach herself photography while visiting France. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1950s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a girl with a soiled face at an unknown location. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a man doing a headstand in front of a poster advertising a strip show in New York. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a police officer arresting two suspects on Christmas Eve in New York. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a couple riding in a horse-drawn carriage in New York. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a woman standing outside the New York Public Library in New York. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1954 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows Maier in a self-portrait on a beach in New York's Staten Island. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1954 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a newsstand vendor in New York. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1955 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows Maier in a self-portrait in a round mirror in New York. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1956 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a self-portrait of Maier in a series of mirrors at an unknown location. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1960s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a couple having an argument on a Chicago street. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1961 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows sailors standing in Chicago's Union Station. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1960s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows nuns on New York's Fifth Avenue. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
This 1984 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows rare color self-portraits of Maier in Chicago during a period when she began taking fewer photographs. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
Associated Press
CHICAGO
—
Gaps in Chicago nanny Vivian Maier's life story led to early depictions of her as someone who may not have fully grasped nor cultivated her raw talent as a photographer.
Her work became a sensation only after she died penniless and living alone in 2009. But research shown to The Associated Press in advance of a new book "Vivian Maier Developed: The Real Story of the Photographer Nanny" shows the enigmatic nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950.
She devoted years to experimenting with lighting and angles.
Author Ann Marks found that within a few years, Maier had so mastered photography that she often took just one shot to capture streetscape images heralded by critics decades later.
