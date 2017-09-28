AP Exclusive: Chicago nanny no accidental photographer

This 1957 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection a woman in a party dress walking towards a car in Miami. New research about Maier shows the enigmatic Chicago nanny was obsessive about honing her skills as a photographer starting in 1950. (Vivian Maier/Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection via AP)

This 1950s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows Maier in a self-portrait as she looks into a storefront wearing a hat in New York.

This 1933 photo provided by Sylvain Jaussaud, shows Vivian Maier at around age 7 with her mother in Haute-Alpes, France, where she spent much of her childhood.

This circa 1950 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier shows one of the first photographs Maier took as she began to teach herself photography while visiting France.

This 1950s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a girl with a soiled face at an unknown location.

This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a man doing a headstand in front of a poster advertising a strip show in New York.

This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a police officer arresting two suspects on Christmas Eve in New York.

This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a couple riding in a horse-drawn carriage in New York.

This 1953 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a woman standing outside the New York Public Library in New York.

This 1954 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows Maier in a self-portrait on a beach in New York's Staten Island.

This 1954 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a newsstand vendor in New York.

This 1955 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows Maier in a self-portrait in a round mirror in New York.

This 1956 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a self-portrait of Maier in a series of mirrors at an unknown location.

This 1960s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows a couple having an argument on a Chicago street.

This 1961 photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows sailors standing in Chicago's Union Station.

This 1960s photo provided by the Estate of Vivian Maier and John Maloof Collection shows nuns on New York's Fifth Avenue.