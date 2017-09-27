Exhibit explores Polish links of artists Kahlo and Rivera

Now Playing
Posted: September 27, 2017

Guests attend a preview of a new exhibition on Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in Poznan, Poland, on Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017.
Guests attend a preview of a new exhibition on Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in Poznan, Poland, on Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017. "Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera. Polish Context" features iconic Kahlo self-portraits, works by Rivera and the works of two Polish-born artists linked to the couple. It also recalls the mysterious disappearance of a Kahlo painting after it was displayed in Poland 62 years ago. (AP Photo/Maciej Kaczyński)

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland —

A new art exhibit that explores the little-known connections Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera had to Poland is bringing works inspired by Mexico's indigenous cultures to a European audience which rarely has the chance to see them.

"Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera. Polish Context" features iconic Kahlo self-portraits and paintings by Rivera alongside works by two Polish-born artists.

The show also tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a Kahlo painting after it was displayed in Poland in 1955.

Organizers hope the exhibit might even lead to the mystery of the lost painting, "The Wounded Table," to be solved. They are asking for tips from anyone who has information.

The exhibit opens Thursday at the ZAMEK Culture Center in Poznan and will run until Jan. 21.

