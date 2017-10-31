Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 30, 2017

Family colds postpone heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's baby

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds. In a statement Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds. In a statement Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds.

In a statement Monday, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution.

His publicist said Kimmel had planned to take the week off from ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for his son's surgery, but he instead is sharing sneezes with his wife and children.

Guest hosts filling in for Kimmel include Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

Billy was born last April with heart defects that required surgery immediately after his birth and another operation at about six months.

The experience prompted Kimmel to use his show as a platform to advocate for every family's access to equal medical care, including those unable to afford it.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation