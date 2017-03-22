Bebeto Matthews/AP

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2002, file photo, Chuck Barris, the man behind TV's "The Dating Game," poses in the lobby of his apartment in New York. Game show impresario Barris has died at 87. Barris, the madcap producer of "The Gong Show" and "The Dating Game," died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, March 21, 2017, at his home in Palisades, New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk