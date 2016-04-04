Now Playing
Posted: June 18, 2017

Fans rejoice as reports of Beyoncé, Jay Z welcoming twins take over Twitter

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

The Beyhive was abuzz on Twitter amid reports that celebrity power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z had welcomed their long-awaited twins.

Late Saturday, People and Us Weekly, citing unnamed sources, reported the twins' birth. Although Beyoncé and Jay Z have not yet confirmed the news, fans flocked to social media to celebrate.

