Posted: March 06, 2017

Fantasia Barrino suffers burns, cancels concert

FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo, Fantasia Barrino performs at the
FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo, Fantasia Barrino performs at the "American Idol" farewell season finale at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Barrino canceled a scheduled concert in Memphis, Tenn., on March 5, 2017, due to what her husband said were second degree burns she suffered in an accident. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

A post on the singer's Instagram account Sunday, attributed to husband Kendall Taylor, includes a picture of Barrino with a bandage around her arm. It says she experienced second-degree burns on the arm earlier Sunday. He says the injury forced her to cancel Sunday's scheduled show in Memphis.

The account also posted a picture on Saturday showing Taylor lying on a hospital bed with Barrino by his side. The caption read in part, "When we walk up out of this Hospital we are ready to fight again."

He didn't offer any further details about where the accident took place or the location of the hospital.

